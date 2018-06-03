Culinary: Tentative deal reached with MGM on 5-year contract

The Culinary Workers Union and MGM Resorts International reached a tentative agreement on a five-year deal late Saturday, the union announced on Twitter.

The contract covers 24,000 employees at 10 Las Vegas Strip properties and would end the union’s threats to strike if a deal wasn’t reached this week.

Specifics on the deal with MGM will be released later, according to the Culinary’s tweet. The previous contract expired June 1.

It comes one day after the union finalized details of a five-year contract with Caesars Entertainment for 12,000 employees. That deal includes “groundbreaking language on worker security regarding sexual harassment, workload, technology, and immigration,” according to a union statement.

“The Culinary Union has fought hard to protect workers over our 83 years and this new agreement is the best contract with the highest wage increases that workers have ever had,” said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union, in a statement on the Caesars contract.

In their threats prior to the agreements, union representatives estimated a strike of its 50,000 workers from 34 casinos on the Strip and in downtown could have cost those properties more than $300 million in the first month.