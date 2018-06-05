Woman hits $1.4 million jackpot at downtown Golden Gate

A Wisconsin woman is leaving Las Vegas a millionaire.

The woman, who was in town for a bingo tournament, hit a $1.4 million jackpot this morning on the Million Degrees game at the Golden Gate in downtown Las Vegas.

The prize was the largest payout in the property’s history.

“She is a big fan of the D and Golden Gate, so we really couldn’t have asked for a better winner,” said Derek Stevens, chief executive officer and owner of the Golden Gate and The D properties. “This is the biggest payout of my career in Las Vegas and our lucky casino player has made the experience unforgettable.”

The woman posed for a picture with Stevens, and the Golden Gate plans to post the winner’s photo on the Million Degrees machine.