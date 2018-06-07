Wynn, Encore first Strip resorts to dump parking fee

The Wynn Las Vegas and Encore have become the first major Strip resorts to back away from parking fees implemented last year.

Wynn Resorts announced Thursday that it will no longer charge hotel guests for parking starting July 1 and will offer free self-parking and valet service to any patron who spends $50 or more, including food, shopping and gambling.

For hotel guests, parking will be included in the $39 resort fee, which is not being raised, the company said.

The Wynn and Encore share a parking garage.

“Our guests choose to stay with us because of the attention we give to perfecting every detail of their experience,” said Maurice Wooden, president of Wynn Las Vegas. “We have come to believe that charging additional parking fees is counter to the personalized service we provide. This new policy directly reflects the way we know our guests want and deserve to be treated.”

Following a trend among Strip resorts, Wynn started charging for parking in August. The first hour is free, with a charge of $7 for one to two hours, $12 for two to four hours, and $15 a day for anything more than four hours.

Under the new policy, groups can also split their spending to cover multiple vehicles. For example, a group’s $200 bill at a restaurant could be used to cover parking for four cars.

MGM Resorts International was the first to start charging for parking at 11 of its Strip resorts, starting with nonresidents in June 2016. Others followed, including the Strip’s other major resort owner, Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Some resorts held out on charging for parking, including MGM’s Circus Circus, the Venetian and Palazzo, the Tropicana, Treasure Island, Planet Hollywood and the SLS.