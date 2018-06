Gambler hits $1.1 million jackpot at Venetian

A lucky gambler hit a $1.1 million jackpot over the weekend on the Las Vegas Strip.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot while playing a $1 Wheel of Fortune slot machine early Sunday at the Venetian, according to slot machine manufacturer IGT.

This marks the second million-dollar winner in the last week in Las Vegas. A Wisconsin woman hit a $1.4 million jackpot Tuesday at the Golden Gate downtown.