Las Vegas Sun

June 18, 2018

Gas prices in Las Vegas following national downward trend

Gasoline prices in the Las Vegas area are following the national downward trend.

GasBuddy.com reports the average retail price of a gallon of gas in the area is $3.27. That's according to a survey of 649 gas stations.

Gas prices in Las Vegas Sunday were about 2 cents a gallon lower than a week ago and about 65 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy.com petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan says motorists are seeing the lowest average gasoline prices in a month. He says this comes as the "OPEC appears poised to adjust oil production levels" and the U.S. nears hitting 11 million barrels pumped a day.

The national average has fallen about 2 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.89.