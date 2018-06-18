Golden Knights announce preseason schedule

The Golden Knights have announced their preseason schedule for the 2018-19 season.

Vegas will stay close to home for a seven-game slate of exhibition matches — three of which will be in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena — to tune up for the regular season.

Golden Knights preseason schedule • Sunday, Sept. 16 vs. Arizona Coyotes (5 p.m.) • Tuesday, Sept. 18 at Colorado (6 p.m.) • Thursday, Sept. 20 at Los Angeles (7:30 p.m.) • Saturday, Sept. 22 at San Jose (7 p.m.) • Monday, Sept. 24 vs. Colorado (7 p.m.) • Friday, Sept. 28 vs. Los Angeles (7 p.m.) • Sunday, Sept. 30 vs. San Jose (5 p.m.)

For the preseason opener, the Golden Knights will host the Arizona Coyotes on Sept. 16 with a 5 p.m. start time. That will be followed up by a three-game road trip, starting with a Sept. 18 bout against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver.

Vegas will head to California for a Sept. 20 game against the Kings in Los Angeles and a Sept. 22 match against the Sharks in San Jose.

The Golden Knights will close their preseason schedule with three-straight home games against the Avalanche on Sept. 24, the Kings on Sept. 28 and the Sharks on Sept. 30.