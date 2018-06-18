Golden Knights announce preseason schedule

Monday, June 18, 2018 | 10:27 a.m.
The Golden Knights have announced their preseason schedule for the 2018-19 season.
Vegas will stay close to home for a seven-game slate of exhibition matches — three of which will be in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena — to tune up for the regular season.
Golden Knights preseason schedule
• Sunday, Sept. 16 vs. Arizona Coyotes (5 p.m.)
• Tuesday, Sept. 18 at Colorado (6 p.m.)
• Thursday, Sept. 20 at Los Angeles (7:30 p.m.)
• Saturday, Sept. 22 at San Jose (7 p.m.)
• Monday, Sept. 24 vs. Colorado (7 p.m.)
• Friday, Sept. 28 vs. Los Angeles (7 p.m.)
• Sunday, Sept. 30 vs. San Jose (5 p.m.)
For the preseason opener, the Golden Knights will host the Arizona Coyotes on Sept. 16 with a 5 p.m. start time. That will be followed up by a three-game road trip, starting with a Sept. 18 bout against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver.
Vegas will head to California for a Sept. 20 game against the Kings in Los Angeles and a Sept. 22 match against the Sharks in San Jose.
The Golden Knights will close their preseason schedule with three-straight home games against the Avalanche on Sept. 24, the Kings on Sept. 28 and the Sharks on Sept. 30.
