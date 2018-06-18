Police seek suspect in fatal stabbing in parking lot

A man was stabbed to death late Sunday after what appeared to be an argument in a parking lot near Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue, according to Metro Police.

The stabbing, which was captured on surveillance video, happened about 11:44 p.m. in the 2700 block of Maryland Parkway, police said.

The victim was walking north on Maryland and the suspect was walking parallel to him in the parking lot while they appeared to be arguing, police said. The suspect approached the victim and the two appeared to engage in a fight, police said.

During the fight, the victim was stabbed multiple times, and the other man left the scene on foot, heading north, police said. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police released a photo of a man they identified as the suspect taken at a nearby convenience store prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.