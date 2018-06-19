Wheel of Fortune jackpot at Silverton is property’s largest ever

The Silverton this month saw a gambler hit the largest jackpot in the property’s history.

An unidentified player won $3.2 million June 9 with a $5 wager on the Wheel of Fortune "Winning Wedges" video slot machine at the off-Strip property, Silverton spokesperson Kimiko Peterson said.

The win also marks the biggest Wheel of Fortune slot win this year in Las Vegas.

Multiple Wheel of Fortune million-dollar jackpots this year have occurred at valley properties. In June, a gambler won $1.1 million at the Venetian; in May, a Canadian tourist won $1.3 million at the Cosmopolitan; in March, a gambler won $1.6 million at the Excalibur; in February, a Wisconsin man won $1.2 million at the Fremont; and in January, a guest won $1.5 million at Palace Station.