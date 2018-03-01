Authority OKs agreements for Raiders stadium Team in talks for 30,000 off-site parking spots

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority today approved all agreements and documents related to the planned Raiders football stadium, pending a legal review.

Raiders President Marc Badain also announced that the team is in talks to secure some 30,000 off-site parking spots within 1.5 miles of the Russell Road stadium site.

The approval of the agreements represents significant step toward Clark County issuing construction bonds for the $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium.

“It’s really great to get to this point, but there’s some more work to do,” authority Chairman Steve Hill said. “I’m looking forward to being able to sign these documents.”

The agreements had to be in place ahead of NFL committee meetings this month to receive NFL owner comments. Clark County will also conduct a review and flag any problems they have with the documents.

The Raiders and the Stadium Authority will take any recommendations into account and update the agreements so they can be finalized later this month, ahead the NFL owners meeting March 25 to 28 in Orlando, Fla.

If all goes as planned and the NFL approves the plans, the county could issue the first construction bonds when commissioners meet April 3.

On the parking issue, Badain said, more than 100,000 spaces have been identified within a three-mile radius of the stadium site.

“We have talked to property owners all around the land...Some are looking to sell their land, some are looking to lease their land and some are looking to partner with us,” he said. “We have multiple options available to us, and we’ll continue to pursue those.”

Hill said officials are exploring possible partnerships for parking with nearby casinos and other businesses in the area.

Badain said the team was working with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada on a transportation plan like the one in place for Vegas Golden Knights games to shuttle fans from remote parking lots to the stadium.

Badain said the team also wants to have a place for fans to throw pre-game tailgate parties, as they do now in Oakland, Calif. “We need to identify the best spots for that...and it may be substantially different to what people have now,” he said.