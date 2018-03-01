Juvenile arrested after threats at middle school in Sparks

SPARKS — A juvenile has been arrested in connection with threats made at a middle school in Northern Nevada.

The Washoe County School District confirmed the arrest today following a code yellow lockdown earlier in the day at Mendive Middle School in Sparks.

The district says there were three separate reports of incidents at the school Wednesday night and Thursday morning. It says no weapons were found in connection with any of the threats.

A statement sent to parents said the first report was investigated by school police who determined it was unfounded Wednesday night.

Two more reports of threats after school began Thursday prompted the lockdown, which was lifted a few hours later.

An investigation into the incidents is continuing.

The middle school a few blocks from Reed High School has about 1,000 students.