Man on wheelchair dies after being struck by car in Las Vegas

A 56-year-old Las Vegas man on a motorized wheelchair died after a car struck him in a southeast valley roadway early today, according to Metro Police.

The crash was reported about 3:45 a.m. on East Sunset Road, west of Sunset Corporate Drive, near Pecos Road, police said.

The man was in the outside west travel lane when he was struck from behind by a 2012 Toyota Prius, police said. The man was thrown from the chair and later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The driver remained on the scene. Further details were not provided.