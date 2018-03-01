Nevada taxable sales up 2.3 percent in December

CARSON CITY — Nevada taxable sales reached $5.5 billion in December, a gain of 2.3 percent from December 2016 and the 90th consecutive month of increases.

The 2.3 percent growth, however, was the smallest increase since May 2016, the state Department of Taxation reported today.

“We will be monitoring this going forward in order to assess whether or not it is the beginning of a slowdown,” department Director Bill Anderson said.

Thirteen of Nevada’s 17 counties showed an increase in taxable sales compared to December 2016. Clark County had an increase of 3.1 percent, while Washoe County fell 3.8 percent.