No injuries in gunfire exchange at North Las Vegas pot dispensary

A North Las Vegas pot dispensary security guard late this morning returned fire at two suspects who he kicked out of the business, according to city police.

No injuries were reported, police spokesman Officer Eric Leavitt said.

The incident unfolded shortly before noon at Reef Dispensaries, 1366 W. Cheyenne Ave., near Martin Luther King Boulevard, Leavitt said.

A disagreement between the guard and the suspects led to the guard kicking them off property, Leavitt said. At least one suspect fired toward the guard from the parking lot as they drove away.

The guard returned fire, but police don’t think anyone in the car was hit, Leavitt said.

The shooting remained under investigation this afternoon.