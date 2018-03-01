Parents arrested in death of severely malnourished baby

A man and a woman are accused of causing the death of their 5-month-old child, who on Sunday was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital in a “severely” malnourished state, Metro Police announced today.

Anthony Oceja, 29, and Loreana Martinez, 24, on Wednesday were jailed on one count each of murder and child abuse, and three counts of animal cruelty, due to their dogs also being malnourished, police said.

About 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, medics — who were transporting the child from an apartment complex in the 5700 block of Hacienda Avenue, near Jones Boulevard, to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center — advised police to respond, police said.

Oceja and Martinez’s two other children were placed in protective custody, while the three dogs were turned over to animal control, police said.

The suspects are being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center, and are awaiting a Monday morning court hearing, jail logs show.

An arrest report detailing the investigation was not immediately available this afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.