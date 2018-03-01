Person suffers burns in fire west of Strip

A person was taken to the hospital with burns this morning after a fire at a commercial building just west of the Strip, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The person, who was taken to University Medical Center, was not identified, and the extent of their injuries was not known, officials said.

The fire was reported about 5:50 a.m. in the 3600 block of Highland Drive, in the area of Interstate 15 and Spring Mountain Road. The building was fully involved in flames, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.