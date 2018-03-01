Police: Copper thefts have cost North Las Vegas nearly $250K

A rise in copper thefts have cost North Las Vegas about $250,000 since the beginning of the year, and officials are asking the public to report suspicious activity, city police announced today.

The dozen thefts of copper from city light poles have occurred at night when there is little to no traffic, police said.

Since the string of thefts began, authorities have made an arrest, but it hasn’t slowed down the crime spree, police said.

“The wire which is stolen has no distinct, unique identifiers, and many times the plastic is stripped so the recycling companies that buy the wire have no way to know if the wire is City property,” police said in a news release.

Civilians are asked to call police if “it doesn’t look right, it probably isn’t right; if they spot a suspicious person or persons near light poles, and if there are multiple light poles not working in the same area.

The arrest made earlier this year is credited to a concerned citizen reporting someone near a light pole with a vehicle lacking city decals, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.