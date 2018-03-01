Police: Second student arrested for bringing gun to Las Vegas area school

Authorities today have arrested two students who allegedly brought guns to their Las Vegas-area high schools, according to Clark County School District Police.

A 17-year-old girl at Desert Rose High School was taken into custody about 1:30 p.m., Lt. Roberto Morales said.

Someone reported the teen to the school’s administration after she showed the 9 mm hand gun — which had one round jammed in the chamber — to another student, Morales said.

Earlier today, a 17-year-old Palo Verde High School student was arrested after a school administrator found a gun and ammunition inside his unattended backpack, Morales said.

The student’s backpack was found about 7:30 a.m., before the beginning of classes, Morales said. The student was subsequently identified and arrested without incident, he said.

The student had not made any threats prior to the discovery, Morales said.

Both teens were booked on a count of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, Lt. Morales said.

These were the 16th and 17th firearms confiscated at Clark County School District campuses since July, Morales said.