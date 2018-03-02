Best Bets: USA Sevens Rugby, Tim Allen, Michelle Johnson and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Las Vegas News Bureau

It’s a huge sports weekend in Las Vegas as NASCAR takes over the Speedway and T-Mobile Arena hosts the Golden Knights Friday night and UFC 222 on Saturday. But there’s a lot more going on around the Vegas Valley, including another annual sporting event that continues to grow in popularity.

USA SEVENS RUGBY Sam Boyd Stadium is awash in international sporting fun all weekend long as the 16-team rugby tournament returns to Las Vegas, also bringing along the International Fan Festival that will keep fans satisfied with food, drinks and a little extra rugby culture. March 2-4, info at usasevens.com.

TIM ALLEN He’s one of TV comedy’s most familiar faces thanks to hit shows “Home Improvement” and “Last Man Standing,” but Tim Allen was one of the biggest stand-up stars of the ’80s before finding fame on the small screen and in movies. He takes the Aces of Comedy stage at the Mirage’s Terry Fator Theatre this weekend. March 2-3, info at mirage.com.

MICHELLE JOHNSON: SPOTLIGHT – THE MUSIC OF ICONS Gifted jazz vocalist and local favorite Michelle Johnson has shared the stage with so many of music’s superstars, from Paul McCartney to Barbra Streisand to Gladys Knight to Elton John. She presents songs and stories from those experiences at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center Friday night in a show that’s sure to resonate with all types of audience members. March 2, info at thesmithcenter.com.

Related content The Sun's event calendar

LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC WITH PINK MARTINI The Phil’s annual Gala Concert — Saturday night at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center downtown — reunites our local symphony orchestra with multilingual, genre-spanning sensation Pink Martini, an energetic 12-piece fronted by China Forbes. Get ready for an action-packed musical adventure and celebration of one of our strongest arts organizations. March 3, info at lvphil.org.

38 SPECIAL The Fremont Experience presents the 15th annual Race Jam concert in conjunction with NASCAR on the Third Street Stage near The D casino and hotel. This year’s free show stars country rockers 38 Special cranking out hits like “Hold On Loosely” and “Caught Up in You.” March 3, info at vegasexperience.com.