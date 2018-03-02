Filing for political races stars Monday

CARSON CITY — Candidates can start filing for political races starting Monday, though many have already announced their intentions to run.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said U.S. Senate candidates and those running for state constitutional offices must file at her offices in Las Vegas or Carson City.

Candidates for the Legislature who represent more than one county also must file with the secretary of state’s office. Candidates for offices that cover a single county can file with the county clerk or the registrar of voters.

It costs $500 to submit the candidacy for U.S. Senate. The fee for governor and Congress is $300, and those filing for other state constitutional offices pay a $200 fee.

Filing closes March 16.