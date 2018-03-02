Oct. 1 shooting fund set to release $31.4 million

John Locher / AP

The Las Vegas Victims’ Fund on Monday will begin distributing $31.4 million to people injured and the families of those killed in the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip.

The money will be distributed to more than 500 claimants, with the biggest disbursements — $275,000 — going to the families of the 58 people killed and 10 people who suffered permanent paralysis or brain damage in the attack.

“The love and support shown for the families and survivors of the 1 October tragedy was tremendous,” said Scott Nielson, chairman of the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund Committee.

“We recognize, however, that money cannot replace a life lost or forever changed due to this tragic event,” Nielson said. “ What the committee worked hard to do was distribute the gifts given by tens of thousands of people in a way that would help those families and survivors most severely impacted by 1 October.”

A gunman opened fire on Oct. 1 from the 32nd floor of a Strip hotel tower into a crowd of people at a country music concert across the street, killing 58 and injuring more than 800. The fund processed claims from 532 people and families.

People who were hospitalized — a total of 147 — will receive from $17,500 to $200,000, depending on how long they were in the hospital. The fund broke down the disbursements as follows:

• Hospitalized one day (32 people): $17,500

• Hospitalized two to seven days (77 people): $52,500

• Hospitalized eight to 15 days (15 people): $100,000

• Hospitalized 16 to 23 days (nine people): $150,000

• Hospitalized 24 days or more (14 people): $200,000

A total of 317 claimants who were injured and received outpatient care stand to share $2.5 million — about $7,900 each — once all claims are verified, officials said.

The distribution of the money is expected to be finished by the end of the month.

Money from the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund includes contributions made to other funds, such as the Vegas Strong Fund, the Direct Impact Fund and the National Compassion Fund.

It was collected from more than 90,000 donors, with almost 40 percent of the funds donated by Las Vegas gaming companies and $1 million in matching funds from Zappos. Individual donations ranged from $1 to nearly $400,000.

The Vegas Strong Fund raised $5.2 million, which included donations from Las Vegas Sands Corp., Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Boyd Gaming and Red Rock Resorts, as well as $66,000 in T-shirt sales by Green Valley High School. A benefit concert in December at T-Mobile Arena raised some $700,000.

The Las Vegas Victims’ Fund is separate from the Nevada Victims of Crime Program, which provides money to help victims offset the financial burden of funerals and medical, mental health and other expenses. For more information, click here.