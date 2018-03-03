Bomb threat forces Las Vegas store to evacuate

A northwest Las Vegas chain store was evacuated this morning because of a bomb threat, which later turned out to be unfounded, according to Metro Police.

Walmart at 3041 Rainbow Boulevard, near Cheyenne Avenue, received the threat shortly before 10 a.m., Lt. Isaac Auten said.

The store was later rendered safe as no explosives were found, Auten said. Shoppers were allowed back into the store.

The investigation was ongoing this afternoon. Further details were not immediately available.