Off-duty NHP troopers go ‘above and beyond the call’ to rescue residents in fire

Courtesy photo

Two off-duty Nevada Highway Patrol troopers this morning helped rescue residents as a blaze ravaged through apartments at a northwest valley complex, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Crews were dispatched about 8:15 a.m. to the Cornerstone Crossing Apartments, 6666 W. Washington Ave., east of Rainbow Boulevard, and found an upstairs unit and a downstairs unit in flames, officials said.

The fire, which ended up damaging three apartments, was extinguished after additional resources responded, officials said.

Sometime during the blaze, 15-year Highway Patrol veterans, Joseph and Trissa Dellabella, rescued six residents, officials said. Two victims who suffered smoke inhalation were treated at the scene, officials said.

A tweeted photo shows civilians pulling a little girl from a second-story window; another shows flames enveloping the apartments.

“We are incredibly thankful our Troopers are okay and we are delighted they were able to save lives and serve their community even while off duty,” the Highway Patrol said in a tweet. “These 2 went above and beyond the call of duty putting their own safety at risk to save others. Well Done!”