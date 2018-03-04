Our gun culture has deteriorated

We must take semiautomatic and automatic weapons, and any accessory that makes a firearm automatic, out of the hands of the general population.

These weapons are made to kill people and have no reason to be in the hands of citizens. They belong only in the military. Any hunter who needs one needs to find a new hobby. It is unsportsmanlike, unethical and not fair play.

The National Rifle Association has outlived its usefulness and has gone way beyond what it was intended for. Sixty years ago, I was a member of the high school rifle team. We learned about guns, gun safety and target shooting. We did not learn or even think about them killing people.

This is not the time to look away or say we will talk about it later; it is time to step up and do the right thing for all citizens of this country, especially our children.