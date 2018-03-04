White House is a madhouse

The big chair wants thousands of teachers to carry a gun. There is so much danger in this that it defies reality. How can the “Great Brain” arrange for each teacher in a school to be connected, so they would not end up shooting each other? There is not enough room on this page to outline the danger of having more guns in schools.

And why in the name of sanity and cost did this government send Ivanka Trump to escort the U.S. Olympic team home? How much did that cost? What is the national interest served? How many Secret Service are needed to babysit? We can’t provide for the poor and aged, but we can send Ivanka to Korea.