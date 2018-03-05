Las Vegas Sun

March 5, 2018

Currently: 51° — Complete forecast

Boxer Canelo Alvarez tests positive for banned drug, blames meat

Image

Steve Marcus

WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Grennady Golovkin, left, of Kazakhstan takes a punch from Canelo Alvarez of Mexico during their title fight at T-Mobile Saturday Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The boxers fought to a draw and Golovkin retained his titles.

LOS ANGELES — Middleweight boxer Canelo Alvarez has tested positive for a banned drug, and his promoters blame contaminated meat.

A voluntary test showed Alvarez had traces of clenbuterol. A statement from Golden Boy Promotions said the amount was consistent with meat contamination that has impacted athletes in Mexico and China.

Daniel Eichner, director of the World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory that conducted the test, wrote Monday: "These values are all within the range of what is expected from meat contamination."

Alvarez is scheduled for a rematch with middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin on May 5 in Las Vegas, a highly anticipated fight after their draw last year.

Alvarez will move his training camp from Mexico to the United States and submit to additional tests, Golden Boy said.