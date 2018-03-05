Injured backcountry skier rescued near Incline Village

RENO — Authorities say they used a helicopter to reach an injured backcountry skier near Incline Village east of the Nevada-California border.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Department says it received a report on Sunday afternoon of an injured male skier in his early 40s on a peak south of Incline Lake.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the county's volunteer HASTY team airlifted the skier to Mt. Rose Highway.

He was then transported to a hospital by the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District.