Man dies in motorcycle crash in North Las Vegas

A 25-year-old man was killed Sunday after a motorcycle went out of control and crashed near Lake Mead Boulevard and Bruce Street, according to North Las Vegas Police.

The motorcycle was headed east on Lake Mead from Bruce at a high rate of speed about 11:30 a.m. when the rider lost control, police said. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, where he died, police said.

The rider is not suspected of being impaired, but speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name after his family has been notified, police said.