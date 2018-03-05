Sharron Angle formalizes bid to unseat Rep. Amodei in NV GOP primary

RENO — Former Tea Party darling Sharron Angle has formalized her bid to unseat Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei in a Republican primary in June.

The conservative activist and former U.S. Senate candidate announced nearly a year ago she intended to take on Amodei in the vast 2nd Congressional District that covers the northern half of Nevada and has never elected a Democrat.

She filed her formal candidacy papers Monday with Nevada's secretary of state.

Amodei also formalized his candidacy Monday for re-election to the seat he's held since 2011.

Angle lost a GOP primary for the congressional seat in 2006 to then-Secretary of State and current Sen. Dean Heller.

She won the Republican Senate nomination in 2010 but lost to ex-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in the general election. She also lost a Republican primary bid for the Senate in 2016.