Snowmobiler injured in weekend avalanche in northeast Nevada

ELKO — A snowmobiler is recovering from injuries suffered in an avalanche over the weekend in the mountains of northeast Nevada.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the snowmobiler injured in Lamoille Canyon south of Elko Sunday evening.

Elko County Undersheriff Ron Supp told the Elko Daily Free Press he was able to drive himself down to the road where he was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

His name has not been released and his condition was not immediately known on Monday.

More than a foot of new snow fell in the upper elevations of Elko County during a storm that moved into the area at the end of last week. The Robinson Lake area in the nearby East Humboldt Range received nearly 2 feet of snow.