Las Vegas Lights FC trying their best to create rivalry with Reno

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Some in Las Vegas have a low opinion of the sports teams in Reno. It’s safe to add officials from our new soccer team, the Las Vegas Lights FC, to the list.

The minor league franchise, to its credit, is trying to ignite a rivalry with Reno 1868 FC with some playful — I think playful — trash talk. Las Vegas hosts Reno March 24 in its home opener.

In a statement to solicit fans to vote for the name of the series between the two, Las Vegas officials refuse to mention the Reno team by its name. Marketing genius, right?

“In the state of Nevada, there are two soccer teams — Las Vegas Lights FC and them,” Lights FC coach José Luis Sánchez Solá said. “The No. 1 team is Las Vegas Lights FC, the No. 2 is them. This great truth will be confirmed by Lights FC on March 24.”

The five options for the series include: Nevada Cup, Silver State Cup, Gamblers’ Cup, Copa Nevada and Governor’s Cup. You can also make a recommendation, such as mine — the Sagebrush Challenge.

The teams also play in Reno Aug. 28 and Sept. 22.

“First we win Nevada, then we win USL,” Lights FC Owner & CEO Brett Lashbrook said. “Those are our club’s top on-field priorities.”

Las Vegas opens March 17 at Fresno.

