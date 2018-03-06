Man lying in street after fight hit by vehicle

Detectives are investigating the Monday night death of a man who was lying in a central valley street shortly after a fight when he was hit by a vehicle, according to Metro Police.

Officers were responding to a report of a fight in the 800 block of Lake Mead Boulevard shortly after 11 p.m. when they were redirected to a nearby location where a man involved in the altercation had been struck by a vehicle, Lt. Raymond Spencer said.

Investigators determined that three minutes had elapsed between the initial call and the vehicle incident, Spencer said. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

The driver was not involved in the fight and was cooperating with investigators, Spencer said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.