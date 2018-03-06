Police: Shooter kills elderly man, himself

A man shot and killed an elderly man this morning in an east valley neighborhood before turning the gun on himself, according to Metro Police.

The victim died at the scene while the gunman, who shot himself in the head, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Metro Lt. Raymond Spencer said.

The shooting occurred about 10:45 a.m. in a front yard in the 4200 block of Lariat Drive, near U.S. 95 and Flamingo Road, Spencer said.

The shooter, a man in his 50s, drove to the house and confronted the victim, who was in his 70s, before pulling the trigger, Spencer said. Police said the men knew each other, but authorities were trying to determine their relationship.

The men will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.