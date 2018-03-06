Trump’s budget harmful to U.S.

President Donald Trump’s dirty budget would harm Nevada’s economy and threaten the health and safety of families.

It would severely cut the Environmental Protection Agency and nearly dissolve clean energy research programs. The Trump administration is more concerned with protecting the fossil fuel industry’s bottom line than encouraging innovation.

But the shift to clean energy is unstoppable. States, cities and businesses see the economic opportunity climate action presents — 2.6 million Americans are employed by the clean energy sector.

Trump promised to create jobs, protect Americans and ensure clean air and water. But his budget would rig the system for corporate polluters.

Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto supports our important environmental issues. Why is Sen. Dean Heller supporting a budget that cuts the EPA, Department of Interior and national parks?