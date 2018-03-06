UNLV’s McCoy the Mountain West Freshman of the Year; UNR cleans up on awards

UNLV’s Brandon McCoy is the Freshman of the Year in the Mountain West.

The league announced its end-of-the-season awards today, including McCoy and UNLV teammate Shakur Juiston, who was named second-team all-Mountain West. The conference's 11 head coaches picked the awards

McCoy, who averaged 15.4 points and 9.6 rebounds in league games, is the fourth UNLV player to win the Freshman of the Year award. The most recent winner was Rashad Vaughn in 2014-15.

League champ UNR has the Coach of the Year in Eric Musselman, as well as the Player of the Year Caleb Martin and Defensive Player of the Year Cody Martin. Caleb Martin, Cody’s twin, was also picked as Newcomer of the Year.

Caleb Martin and Jordan Caroline of UNR, Chandler Hutchison of Boise State, Deshon Taylor of Fresno State and Wyoming’s Justin James make up the first-team.

UNLV plays Air Force at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the first round of the league tournament.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21