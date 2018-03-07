Las Vegas libraries add free video streaming service

Las Vegans tired of paying for Netflix or Amazon Prime for streaming video now have a free option. The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District has added a streaming service with more than 30,000 titles available to library card holders.

The online video platform Kanopy launched districtwide Feb. 15, joining Hoopla Digital in offering free video service through the library district.

“The library aims to stimulate the imaginations of all ages, providing programs and materials for both entertainment and learning,” said Ronald R. Heezen, the district’s executive director. “We offer a robust selection of free resources, where downloadable materials, including books, music, movies and magazines, are accessible from any device with an internet connection, making it possible to access Library resources without ever leaving home.”

Kanopy, available through universities and public libraries nationwide, allows people who can’t make it to the DVD rental rack at branches the ability to stream videos at home.

CEO Olivia Humphrey said Las Vegas was a perfect fit for the service, partly because of a demand from university students. Kanopy is available to students at UNLV and UNR and other public colleges and universities in Nevada.

“We’d get students asking how they could still access our service after they graduated,” Humphrey said. “Now we can tell them the Las Vegas library district has it.”

Library card holders can access the service at lvccld.kanopy.com.