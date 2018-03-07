Metro Police searching for shooting suspect, child

Metro Police say they are looking for a man who shot a neighbor and fled with a child.

Police say 26-year-old Amir Abdul-Rahim shot the neighbor Tuesday night at an apartment complex. They say he then took his 2-year-old son from the apartment where the toddler lives with his mother.

Lt. David Gordon says the shooting happened after Abdul-Rahim knocked on the apartment's door and had a dispute, possibly involving the custody of a child.

Gordon says the neighbor who was shot was not involved in the altercation and was just trying to intervene. Gordon says the man is in critical condition at a hospital.

Police say anyone with information about Abdul-Rahim's whereabouts should contact authorities. They say Abdul-Rahim should be considered armed and should not be approached.