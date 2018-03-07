Motorist, 24, killed in single-car crash

A 24-year-old motorist from Las Vegas was killed early today in a single-car crash in the north valley, according to Metro Police.

Officers and medics responded about 1:30 a.m. to Jones Boulevard, north of Deer Springs Way, and found a 2004 Kia Rio that had slammed into a utility pole, police said.

The driver, whose name was not released, died at the scene, police said.

The car was headed south on Jones when it crossed into oncoming traffic and veered off the road, police said.

The crash, which resulted in the 21st traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year, remains under investigation, police said.