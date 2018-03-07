Pedestrian hit by motorcycle, critically injured

A pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle and critically injured this afternoon in the east valley, according to Metro Police.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center, and the motorcyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in serious condition, Officer Adan Ocampo-Gomez said.

The incident was reported about 2:30 p.m. at Lamb Boulevard and Colorado Avenue, near Snyder Elementary School, Ocampo-Gomez said.

Additional details were not immediately available.