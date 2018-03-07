Pedestrian hit by van in Henderson dies at hospital

A pedestrian critically injured Tuesday near Galleria Drive and Boulder Highway died at the hospital, and authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver, according to Henderson Police.

The driver of a gray or silver minivan, which may have front-end damage, left without calling 911 following the 8:30 p.m. incident, police said. The vehicle was described as a 2004 to 2007 Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Town and Country, police said.

The female pedestrian, who was crossing Galleria at Ward Drive, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 702-267-4911 or 311. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.