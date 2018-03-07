Live blog: UNLV opens early lead over Air Force

For a UNLV team that may have been in need of a confidence boost after losing five straight games, the opening minutes of this contest could not have gone much better. The Rebels have played solid defense, and with 10:59 left in the first half, they've got a 17-13 lead over Air Force.

Brandon McCoy is leading the way with five points, and his defensive engagement has been much improved. As a team, UNLV is focusing on defending the 3-point line, but Air Force is 3-of-8 so far, so the Rebels will need to clean that up.

Three keys for UNLV basketball vs. Air Force

Before the season began, UNLV did not expect to be in action today, in the play-in round of the Mountain West tournament (11 a.m., streaming on Stadium Network). But a precipitous five-game losing streak has left the No. 8-seeded Rebels (19-12, 8-10 MWC) fighting to stay alive against No. 9 Air Force (12-18, 6-12).

All things considered, this is not a bad matchup for UNLV. The Rebels swept AFA in the regular season, though both games were close, and they have a distinct size advantage in the frontcourt. That's probably why UNLV opened as a 9-point favorite, though as the last five games have proven, having the better team on paper doesn't always translate to wins on the court.

A win would give UNLV a quarterfinal matchup against UNR on Thursday, and the Rebels would surely love another shot at their in-state rivals. Can the Rebels take care of Air Force for a third time and extend their season by another day? Three keys to watch:

Play good defense

South Carolina Upstate had the worst defense in the nation this season — ranked 351st out of 351 Division I teams — at 1.055 points per possession allowed. During their five-game losing streak, the Runnin' Rebels have allowed their opponents to score 1.189 points per possession. That's how bad UNLV's defense has been over last three weeks, and if it doesn't improve dramatically today, Air Force will win. Easily. It's as simple as that.

After Tuesday's practice, UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said the Rebels have not been doing a good enough job of covering the 3-point line, and the statistics back up that assessment. During the losing streak, opponents have made 49 combined 3-pointers at a rate of 45.4 percent. The Rebels are not a 3-point shooting team themselves (17 makes at 22.7 percent during the streak), so it's nearly impossible for them to keep up when opponents are bombing away like that.

The Rebels will have to close out on Air Force's 3-point threats, particularly Ryan Swan-Ford (41.3 percent), Trevor Lyons (37.5 percent) and Sid Tomes (35.2 percent). If the Falcons make double-digit 3-pointers and get over 80 points for the game, UNLV's season could very well end today.

Push pace

Because teams have been scoring so easily against the Rebels, UNLV has been forced to take the ball out from under the basket fart too often, which has stymied their transition offense. The Rebels are at their best when running the floor and getting early offense from their big men, and that will be the case today against Air Force. If UNLV walks the ball up the court and is dragged into a halfcourt rock fight against Air Force's zone defense, scoring efficiently could become an issue.

Point guard Jordan Johnson will have to be on his game today, especially when it comes to managing tempo. Johnson has to get the Rebels into their offense as quickly as possible and find Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston for easy baskets before AFA can set its defense.

Mooring game

As covered above, UNLV is not a 3-point shooting team. The Rebels rank 328th nationally in 3-point attempts, and 266th in accuracy, so they can't count on winning a shootout. But they do need production from the one volume 3-point shooter on the roster — senior guard Jovan Mooring.

Mooring's two-year career at UNLV has been marked by ridiculous hot streaks and icy cold streaks, and his shooting touch has been absolutely frosty of late. Over the last five games he has made just 22.3 percent of his long-range attempts, including a 1-of-14 skid over the last two games. But Mooring is confident that he could break out at any moment and give the Rebels the outside shooting threat the team will need in the tournament, and his coach agreed.

"I think we all know Jojo can be streaky," Menzies said. "It's been a long streak, but he's been pretty good in practice. The ball has been going down at a pretty high rate. I think you can always regain your confidence when you see that ball going through the hoop."

