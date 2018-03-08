Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5 to perform during March Madness

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

NEW YORK — The end of March Madness will feature more than just basketball: Imagine Dragons and Maroon 5 are the initial performers announced for the NCAA March Madness Festival.

The festival, from March 30 to April 1, will take place at Hemisfair in San Antonio, where the men's Final Four is being held. The festival will be livestreamed on NCAA.com as well as other channels.

This will mark repeat performances from both Grammy-winning bands. Imagine Dragons performed at the event in 2015 and Maroon 5 in 2016.

More performers are slated to be announced later.

March Madness is the annual NCAA Division I tournament that culminates with the Final Four championship weekend.