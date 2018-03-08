Las Vegas man found guilty in armed robbery of jewelry store

A Las Vegas man on Wednesday was convicted of an armed robbery at a southeast valley jewelry store in 2016 that netted about $500,000, according to the U.S. attorney's office for Nevada.

A jury found Joshua Sadat Washington, 37, guilty on one count each of interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and transportation of stolen goods, officials said.

He could serve up to 27 years in prison, officials said.

On Aug. 13, 2016, Washington and Fedel Ezekiel Sakers arrived at the Alfredo’s Jewelry store in the 5700 block of Eastern Avenue, according to a criminal indictment.

Two employees waiting for their Saturday FedEx order buzzed in Sakers, who had dressed up like an employee with the courier company, according to the court document.

Upon entering, Sakers pointed a handgun at the employees and bound their hands with zip ties, while Washington rifled through jewelry safes.

At one point, Washington kicked a female victim in the face and dragged her by the hair, the indictment said. The suspects left with $460,000 in jewelry and about $11,000 in cash.

Metro Police and the FBI first tracked the suspects a few days later when they discovered Washington had shipped some of the jewelry through the mail the day after the robbery, according to the indictment.

Sakers last month pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery, court records show.

Washington will be sentenced on June 11, officials said.