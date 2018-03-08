Police find assault-style rifle in car; man faces DUI count

A man who seemingly was passed out in a car Wednesday afternoon in the east valley was arrested after officers removed at least one assault-style rifle from the vehicle, according to Metro Police.

The episode was captured on a pair of videos posted on Facebook.

Jeremy Karsh was arrested on one count of DUI and three counts of possession of a firearm by an intoxicated person, police said. He was being held on $5,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center, jail logs show.

The arrest took place about 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in the 3000 block of Desert Inn Road, near McLeod Drive, police said.

A video posted on Facebook by user Steven Gibson shows Metro officers surrounding the car with their weapons drawn.

An officer removes an assault-style rifle and what appears to be ammunition from the car while Karsh sits on the driver’s side. A couple of minutes later, officers pull Karsh from the vehicle and handcuff him as he lies on the ground.