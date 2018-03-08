President talks a big game

Thursday, March 8, 2018 | 2 a.m.
View more of the Sun's opinion section
President Donald Trump says well-armed teachers would be able to take out people in their schools firing AR-15s.
He says he would have rushed into the Florida high school where 17 people were gunned down, even if he was unarmed — just like he rushed to serve in Vietnam.
Surely, he wouldn’t want himself, his family members and Cabinet members put to the test by being armed but their Secret Service details removed.
Terry Cox, Henderson