Three keys for UNLV basketball vs. UNR

The renewed rivalry between UNLV and UNR is about to add a new chapter, as the heated enemies are set to match up today in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament (noon, CBS Sports Network).

UNR is the deserved favorite, as the top-seeded Wolf Pack went 26-6 this season and racked up a 15-3 record in conference play. UNLV, on the other hand, finished eighth in the standings and needed overtime to beat Air Force in the play-in round on Wednesday. And the last time these teams met, UNR delivered a knockout blow with a 101-75 win at the Thomas & Mack Center on Feb. 28.

Then again, UNLV did score a win at Reno earlier in the season, so perhaps the Rebels (20-12, 8-10 MWC) will be able to put up more of a fight now that their season is on the line.

Three keys to watch:

Limit 3's

UNR has killer shooters at every position, which is why the Pack finished 15th in the nation in 3-point percentage this season (40.1 percent). They are tall, rangy and comfortable shooting off the dribble or off the catch, and if that sounds impossible to defend, that's because it is.

UNLV can't hope to shut down UNR's outside shooters (heck, Air Force hit 13-of-27 against UNLV yesterday), so Marvin Menzies will have to do the next best thing: Game-plan to take away the easiest, wide-open 3's, and hope the Wolf Pack miss more than usual on the rest of their long-distance looks.

If Caleb Martin (43.1 percent from 3-point range), Kendall Stephens (44.7 percent), Hallice Cooke (47.5 percent) and Jordan Caroline (29.3 percent) are hot and replicate UNR's 13-of-24 performance in the last meeting, UNLV doesn't stand a chance. With a little luck, the Pack's aim will regress to the mean and give UNLV a chance to hang around.

Defend the rim

The Rebels haven't played good interior defense this season, but at the most important times Wednesday, Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston came through with four clutch blocks against Air Force.

Nevada doesn't get to the rim a ton, but the Wolf Pack is efficient when the opportunity presents itself (65.2 percent on shots around the rim, 53rd in the nation). McCoy and Juiston will have to deter some of those close-range attempts. Until Wednesday, that would have been a losing proposition for the Rebels, but McCoy and Juiston did just enough to help UNLV sneak past Air Force, so perhaps they've got another handful of rejections up their sleeves.

Asking a player like McCoy to defend the 3-point line while also challenging shots around the rim is risky, but options are few and far between. Aside from playing defensive specialist Mbacke Diong more, Menzies' only real choice will be relying on McCoy to play the defensive game of his life.

Score a lot of points

As much as UNLV wants to focus on defending the arc and protecting the rim, UNR is going to score. The Wolf Pack has been assembled to make shots, so the Rebels have to expect that and not lose heart when UNR goes on runs.

UNLV will need players to step up and score to get momentum back. At Reno, it was Jovan Mooring who played the role of "cooler," hitting big shot after big shot to silence the crowd. Whether it's Mooring again, or Jordan Johnson or Amauri Hardy or one of the big men, someone will have to create a handful of buckets out of thin air in order to keep UNLV close.

