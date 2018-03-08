Woman wins $500,000 in promotion at Eastside Cannery

Eastside Cannery

A New York woman won the $500,000 top prize last week in the Eastside Cannery’s monthlong Rainbow to Riches promotion.

Players qualify for the game based on their slot play, and participants are chosen at random by their rewards card number. Players uncover numbered circles on the game board to reveal either a pot of gold or a game-ending leprechaun.

It takes picking 10 pots of gold to win the grand prize.

Showing how lucky she was, last week’s winner, identified only as Elizabeth, was chosen to play the game after two other guests failed to show up. Five people are selected to play each Friday and Saturday this month, with everyone winning at least $250.

The Eastside Cannery, part of the Boyd Gaming group, is located at 5255 Boulder Highway.