Police: 2 critically injured when shocked by power box

Two men trying to enter the back of a central valley market this afternoon suffered life-threatening injuries when an electrical box they touched shocked them, according to Metro Police.

The incident was initially described as an explosion as the impact of the shock generated a white puff of smoke and knocked out power at the shopping strip, Officer Jay Rivera said.

Officers and medics responded about 1:45 p.m. to the area behind the White Cross Market building at 1700 Las Vegas Boulevard near Oakey Boulevard, police said.

The men, for an unknown reason, were trying to make their way into the back area of the market through an opening where electrical equipment is stored, Rivera said.

Investigators found alcohol and are exploring the possibility that the men, who were only described as being a white man and a Hispanic man and possibly homeless, were trying to “kick back and drink beer,” Rivera said.

Although they were able to speak to arriving officers, the men were rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition and face a long recovery if they survive, Rivera said.

Power had not been restored hours after the incident and NV Energy remained at the scene. The back area of the market was blocked off by police tape.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.