Police: Woman, baby injured in crash; driver jailed on DUI count

A 20-year-old woman was critically injured and a baby suffered minor injuries early today after the car they were in veered off the road, crashed and went airborne, according to Metro Police.

The driver, Maurice Hall, 24, who also suffered minor injuries, was jailed on suspicion of DUI, police said.

The crash happened about 4:50 a.m. on Maryland Parkway, near Sahara Avenue. Hall, the woman and the baby were headed north on Maryland in a 2007 Toyota Camry when the car went out of control in a curve, ran off the road and hit a fire hydrant, a palm tree and a railing, police said.

The impact, which was captured on a surveillance video, sent the car airborne and into a light pole, police said.

The passengers were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where the woman was in critical condition, police said. The 6-month-old boy was later released.

Hall was being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of DUI, jail logs show.