U.S. 95 to shut down this weekend in both directions near downtown

Grumbles associated with the Main Event portion of Project Neon are going to grow this weekend as a complete shutdown of U.S. 95 near downtown Las Vegas is planned.

Northbound and southbound U.S. 95 between Martin Luther King and Las Vegas boulevards will close from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure is required for demolition of southbound Interstate 15 bridges at the Spaghetti Bowl interchange. The work is the part of the Main Event last phase of the nearly $1 billion Project Neon, which has resulted in the most impactful traffic implications of the entire project.

Additionally, Martin Luther King and Las Vegas boulevards will be closed to local traffic at U.S. 95 from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

All Spaghetti Bowl ramps will remain open during this closure.