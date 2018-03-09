Washoe school district bans guns at fundraiser auctions

RENO — The Washoe County School District has banned guns from auctions at school fundraisers.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported on its web site Friday that the move comes after a gift basket including a semi-automatic rifle was almost auctioned off at an event for the Galena High School baseball team.

The auction item from last weekend's event at Arrowcreek country club in South Reno was labeled as a "man basket". It included the rifle and gun accessories such as earplugs.

Deputy Superintendent Kristen McNeill said in a letter to principals sent on Monday that guns should not be auctioned off as fundraisers for schools.

McNeill says school administration removed the rifle from the final sales transaction at the Galena High event and the item was returned to the original owner.